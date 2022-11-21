Future Reveals His Wildest Dream And Hopes It Will Come True!

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Despite having multiple children with different women and almost marrying Ciara, Future does dream of marriage one day.

In his recent interview with Billboard, the “Honest” rapper offered fans an honest perspective into his world. He addressed everything from his humble beginnings in the industry, developing business relationships, his meteoric rise to the top of the charts, his family life, and his billionaire aspirations. Essentially all the things that make him the urban rockstar we know today.

As the conversation shifts to family, the toxic king envisions fatherhood as a husband.

“That’s a life I never lived. ‘It’s something you dream about. ‘That’s one of my dreams,” said Future.

Even with multiple suitors and an ex-fiance in his past, don’t expect any wedding dates soon.

‘It’s easy for other people, but for me, it’s just like, man, this rock star lifestyle, it don’t gel well,” he continued.

Furthermore, he says he dedicates his entire life to his music.

To his credit, his dedication has earned eight No.1 albums and 153 hits on the Billboard Hot 100 charts.

On the other hand, the “Mask Off” rapper believes it’s possible to have both marriage and fame. Future described marriage as a lifestyle he has yet to live. Still, he says he wants to live married life to the fullest.

For now, his passion for music fuels his success. Shockingly, he says everyone around him wants him to have a wife.