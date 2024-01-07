Get Ready For A New 9-Minute Jay-Z Song

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Jay-Z has given us some good news in 2024 and it involves new music from “The Book of Clarence.”

“The Book of Clarence” is on the way and there is some great Hip-Hop news coming out of it. Jay-Z and movie director Jeymes Samuel. hosted the premiere in Los Angeles recently. First off, the movie itself is getting some great reviews, so it’s looking like a must-watch. But here’s the kicker, Jay-Z, one of the producers, has got a surprise for us fans.

January 12, get ready to have your mind blown! Jay-Z is dropping a 9-minute track featuring soul singer D’Angelo. Nine minutes! That’s more than just a song; that’s a whole experience. Imagine what kind of magic these two icons have cooked up. Jay-Z is the goat and D’Angelo brings that classic soulful vibe. Put them together, and you’ve got something that’s bound to be epic.

Keep your ears open and your eyes peeled for this one. That is just one song from the soundtrack of the movie.🎵🎬🔥