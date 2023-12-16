“The Book of Clarence” Offers A Biblical Tale With A Comedic Twist

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

“The Book of Clarence” looks like another hit movie from the visionary director Jeymes Samuel. Even Shawn “Jay-Z” Carter is involved in this potential classic that stars LaKeith Stanfield.

The groundbreaking film “The Book of Clarence” has emerged. This epic biblical comedy-drama masterpiece is the brainchild of the talented Jeymes Samuel. Samuel not only directed but also wrote and produced the film. The production marks another collaborative effort with Shawn “Jay-Z” Carter, James Lassiter, and Tendo Nagenda.

The film is bouyed by a stellar cast that includes LaKeith Stanfield (Clarence), Omar Sy, RJ Cyler, Anna Diop, David Oyelowo, Micheal Ward, Alfre Woodard, Teyana Taylor, Caleb McLaughlin, James McAvoy, Benedict Cumberbatch, Eric Kofi-Abrefa, and Marianne Jean-Baptiste, among others.

This film is set in 29 A.D. Jerusalem with a plot revolving around Clarence, a man whose luck has run dry. In a desperate bid to escape his debts and chase a life of glory, Clarence concocts a daring plan. He decides to ride the wave of Jesus Christ’s rising popularity by proclaiming himself as a new Messiah sent by God. This audacious claim becomes his ticket to freedom and fame, setting the stage for an array of comedic and dramatic twists.

“The Book of Clarence” debuted at the prestigious 67th BFI London Film Festival on October 11, 2023 and hits globally on January 12, 2024.