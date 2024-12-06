Ghostface-N-Kanye: A Rumored Collab for “Supreme Clientele 2”

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Will we see these goats get together?

Rumors are swirling that Ghostface Killah is working on Supreme Clientele 2, the long-awaited sequel in one of Hip-Hop’s most loved album series. The anticipation is through the roof, since the first is a classic. But what’s fueling the latest buzz? The word on the street is that Kanye West might be producing the project. All you hype beasts, wake up! This signals a potential return to the sample-heavy sound that made both artists legends.

Kanye possibly producing Supreme Clientele 2 has fans excited, you know they have put work in. Ghostface Killah appeared on Kanye West’s College Dropout track “Two Words” with Mos Def and Freeway. Kanye’s production on that track was incredible . Kanye has always cited the Wu-Tang Clan as major influences on his style. Both men appear o The Blueprint, JAY-Z’s magnum opus.

The elders reclaiming their space in Hip-Hop. Yeah, I said “elders.” Martin Luther King did not live to be 40. You know what I am saying? In 2024, we’ve seen MC Lyte, Common, Ice Cube, Redman, Xzibit, LL Cool J, Raekwon, and AZ, Masta Ace and more – all proving that age is irrelevant when it comes to pushing our culture forward. Ghostface Killah is in that pantheon.

This year alone, Ghostface dropped an album that was well-received by fans and critics alike. Go check out Set the Tone (Guns & Roses). The idea of Kanye’s genius behind the boards on a Ghostface project adds excitement. Kanye’s ability to blend soul samples with modern aesthetics could change everything.

As we approach 2025, the need for creativity and lyricism in Rap has never been greater. The culture has been dominated by commercialism and quick trends. Only artistry and lyricism can fix this. Projects like this could be a catalyst to change everything.

Would Kanye West’s involvement make you more excited about Supreme Clientele 2? For many, the answer is a big, fat yes. Whether you’re a fan of Kanye’s production, Ghostface’s storytelling, or both, this is a defining moment. I hope this is true!

Here is MC Lyte, Lil Mama and Ghostface on one song!