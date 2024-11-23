Gunna’s Lawyer Denies Wack 100’s Allegations That His Client Snitched On Young Thug

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Get the facts about Gunna’s legal situation and what his attorney has to say about the recent allegations made by Wack 100.

Gunna’s legal counsel is speaking out after Wack 100 called the Atlanta rapper out over his claims that he has possesion of the “Him” rapper incriminating Young Thug.

Gunna, who accepted an Alford plea deal in 2022 connection to the YSL trial, is represented by Steve Sadow. He issued his own response to the allegation after popular fan page ThuggerDaily shared a string of tweets covering Wack 100’s Instagram Live session on Thursday (November 21).

Sadow addressed Wack 100’s claim that he possessed video of Gunna talking to authorities for two hours. Sadow built on to the argument the platform laid out to debunk Wack 100’s allegations in a reply to a tweet confirming Gunna was never interrogated.

“Never met with the prosecution and never spoke to investigators,” Sadow wrote in his rebuttal.

Never met with the prosecution and never spoke to investigators. — Steve Sadow (@stevesadow) November 22, 2024

Prior to Sadow’s remarks, Wack 100 pressured Gunna to speak on the matter, essentially holding the video of the rapper’s alleged cooperation hostage in a blackmail attempt.

“Listen, I’m putting it together,” Wack 100 began, addressing Gunna directly. “I’ma give you some time though, Gunna, for you to go ahead on and confess. Confess to the world about all the telling you did.”

Wack 100’s claims follows a recent uptick in shade Gunna has been receiving from his fellow rap peers. Earlier this month, Young Thug himself took to Twitter to publicly distance himself from his former close collaborator in a post that was quickly deleted.

“Stop acting like we’re friends on the internet. I don’t know you,” Thug wrote in the tweet.

Additionally, Thugger petitioned Lil Baby, who also previously alluded to Gunna being a rat, to release a collab “on these rats” causing a frenzy on Twitter and social media at large. Even with all that said, it’s still hard to believe that Gunna could truly be at odds with Thug, considering his lawyers petitioned the court to allow the two to maintain limited contact for business purposes.

Watch the video of Wack 100’s rant targeting Gunna below.