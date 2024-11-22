Wack 100 Threatens To Expose Gunna Snitching Video Unless Rapper Confesses 

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Wack 100 claims to be in possession of a two-hour-long interrogation video of Gunna snitching on Young Thug.

Wack 100 threatened to release footage of Gunna snitching on Young Thug and his other YSL RICO trial co-defendants unless the rapper comes clean.

The music manager was among the first to accuse Gunna of “telling” on Thug when the “Pushin P” hitmaker walked out of jail after entering an Alford plea.

He gleefully repeated the accusations during an Instagram Live on Thursday, but this time he claimed to have receipts.

“Listen, I’m putting it together,” Wack 100 began, addressing Gunna directly. “I’ma give you some time though, Gunna, for you to go ahead on and confess. Confess to the world about all the telling you did.”

He urged that confessing was the best outcome before teasing an alleged video of Gunna talking to authorities for two hours.

“But Gunna, you know that interrogation? Yeah, guess who got it,” Wack added. “Two hours? N####, you was in there talking more than Hurricane Katrina.”

Wack 100 then invited Gunna onto his YouTube channel before concluding with, “Do the right thing, or it’s gone drop.”

Wack followed up on his Instagram Story, sharing an image of Gunna allegedly spilling to the cops. “[Exposers Exclusive],” he wrote on the photo. “Gunna 2hrs [ratting].”

However, Wack 100 quickly deleted the image, presumably because he realized Gunna was not the detained man in the photo.

“Found the source of the screenshot,” a Young Thug fan account wrote on X (Twitter). “We seen this video in trial already it’s from someone else and 100% not gunna. someone must have told him it was a ‘ysl member’ and he ran with it.”

Found the source of the screenshot, we seen this video in trial already it's from someone else and 100% not gunna 😭 someone must have told him it was a "ysl member" and he ran with it — THUGGERDAILY ひ (@ThuggerDaily) November 22, 2024

Nonetheless, following his release earlier this month, Young Thug himself reignited rumors Gunna snitched. He publicly distanced himself from his former collaborator in a since-deleted social media post.