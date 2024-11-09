Young Thug Publicly Trashes Gunna, Stuns Fans

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Rapper Young Thug publicly ended his friendship with his longtime collaborator Gunna after accusing the rapper of betrayal.

Grammy-nominated rapper Young Thug has publicly distanced himself from his former collaborator Gunna, alleging the artist betrayed their friendship by cooperating with authorities.

Young Thug took to social media to announce the split in a post that was quickly deleted but widely circulated.

“Stop acting like we’re friends on the internet. I don’t know you,” he wrote, signaling a stark shift from their previous closeness and collaborative success under their shared label, YSL Records.

The rift between the two rappers began after both were implicated in legal troubles related to YSL.

Young Thug, Gunna and more than two dozen YSL members were also indicted for racketeering.

Prosecutors claimed Young Thug’s YSL Records served as the front for a dangerous street gang.

Gunna was released from Fulton County Jail in December 2022 after making an Alford plea to one count of conspiracy to violate the RICO Act.

He was given a five-year prison sentence suspended for time served.

Footage of gunna taking his plea deal in court today pic.twitter.com/iBfjN64QnL — Shannonnn sharpes Burner (PARODY Account) (@shannonsharpeee) December 15, 2022

Young Thug had been behind bars since 2022 on a sprawling RICO indictment. He accepted a non-negotiated (or blind) plea deal on Thursday (October 31).

Young Thug pleaded no contest to multiple charges, including possession of a machine gun, the RICO count and a gang leader count.

While Thugger’s legal team sought to maintain a business relationship with Gunna due to their contractual obligations, recent developments suggest the professional ties are also at risk.

The artists are signed to Thug’s YSL imprint and have frequently collaborated, building a reputation as a creative duo.

Young Thug’s lawyers had even petitioned the court to allow the two to maintain limited contact for business purposes, as Gunna’s popularity continues to grow despite the controversy.

However, tension reportedly flared last week after Young Thug posted vague messages on Twitter, hinting at betrayal and calling out those who “betrayed” his trust.

Though Gunna has mentioned in interviews that he and Thug were on good terms, he has remained silent in the face of the accusations.

Thug got one more time to be weird towards gunna. — Jordan 🖤 (@JordanDaBarbiie) November 9, 2024

Gunna snitched like 69 and got all the hype on here that snitch muzik tough lol — 🇲🇽 (@PadrinoCoronas) November 9, 2024

gunna definitely needs a friend in this industry he not in his prime anymore to carry himself — so called “free thinker” (@nashehive) November 9, 2024

Nobody forced him to get in that car he knew very well what he was getting himself into he chose to get in that car knowing the consequences that might happen thats on him Thug aint ruin no life Gunna almost ruined his own life thats on him https://t.co/18o0dIq3qV — lito (@lito__719) November 9, 2024

gunna could snitch a million times ds4ever still goes — holladay (@aminholladay) November 9, 2024