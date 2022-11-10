What is Halle Berry Going To Do With The Extra Money?

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Having a baby with the wrong person can cost you nearly everything. Just ask Halle Berry how much she’s spent in child support payments in the last decade!

Halle Berry can breathe easier knowing her child support payments are $8000. You may be staring at that number, asking why this is something to celebrate?

Considering the actress was paying ex-beau Gabriel Aubry $16,000 in child support over the last decade, this is an early Christmas present.

The axed couple shares a 13-year daughter. Love may not cost a thing, yet separation proved to be quite expensive. They’ve been in court since 2014. The blockbuster beauty has fronted all the cost graciously.

It all started back in 2012 when Aubry denied her request for judicial intervention because she wanted to move their daughter to France along with her ex-fiance Olivier Martinez.

According to reports, As of March 1, 2021, child support payments were reduced by half. Still, both parties mutually agreed Berry would pay $85,000 in retroactive support.

Additionally, if her annual income exceeds $1.95 million, she can expect child support services to tap into her pockets. Not to mention she will provide $5000 for Aubry’s legal fees.

Meanwhile, she’s still responsible for covering their daughter’s private school tuition and healthcare.

Despite Berry’s expensive lesson of having children with the wrong person, both parties have also agreed to share annual financial records. These records include income and expense declarations, tax returns, and profit and loss statements.

Luckily both parties have agreed to use a private arbitrator to keep their issues out of the court system.

VIA