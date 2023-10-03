Has Lil Meech Already Moved On From Relationship With Summer Walker?

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Dang, Lil Meech can’t let his cousin rock his chain in the house?

It appears as though Lil Meech may have a new leading lady by his side as he continues personifying his father’s life story as the star of 50 Cent’s drama series BMF.

In case you missed it, Meech and Summer Walker reportedly broke up in July following a whirlwind romance last year that saw the pair walking red carpets together donning all black and captioning photos “together 4 life.”

Their breakup actually played out fairly nasty online. Walker even compared the relationship to that of Lil Baby and his baby mama, Jayda Cheaves, amid several scandals involving Meech. One of which, appeared to catch Meech allegedly red-handed entering the apartment of a woman who wasn’t Walker via ring camera footage obtained from a tenant in the complex.

While the woman he allegedly got caught with has yet to be proven to be his blood relative, or even identified at all, the streets are now saying Lil Meech’s new girl is deceased rapper XXXTENTACION’s old flame. Over the weekend, photos of the pair surfaced and went viral on social media. They show the couple cozied up, in addition to a flick of Miss Geneva Ayala rocking Meech’s infamous BMF chain. Maybe Meech is just testing the waters—then again, this could be the start of something serious by the looks of it.

Peep the receipts below.