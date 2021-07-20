Hassan Campbell Blasts Back At Styles P, Jim Jones & Mentions Alpo & Tekashi 6ix9ine

This is turning into something else! Hassan Campbell starts calling people “b#tch a## ni##as” and…it goes into another space. Hassan Campbell and Styles P seem to be on two different sides of the same coin.

Tough Space.

So, it is Hassan Campbell’s time to speak his peace. And I think I understand where he’s coming from. I understand, that rappers are more popular than bloggers and critics but he has some clear points to what he saying. Basically, in a nutshell, Hassan Campbell maintains that rappers, most notably gangster rappers, half perpetuated various sorts of ideologies into the youth. Those ideologies happen to be of a counterproductive nature to some. Most times we are talking about things that are detrimental to the community and more specifically, black people. 👴🏿

I think the main difference is that Hassan Campbell is now someone that has the year of the people, but he’s not in the industry in any way shape or form. He is not selling music, he is not in business as far as I can see and he seems to be someone who speaks from the purest place possible. Now, he does have some business, and that is YouTube. YouTube is some thing that turns a profit for those that are able to garner thousands and thousands of people in one place and thousands of views. Imagine the money he’s making off of beefing with one of the most popular rappers out. Styles P! And then you throw in Jim Jones, Maino, Tekashi69, and other rappers and you have some money in the bank. 💰

I am not seeing that is the motivation, but I am saying that it can be very lucrative to beef with notables of this caliber. Anyway, Hassan went on for two hours. And he, in his own words, systematically broke down what Styles P‘s argument was, which was posted earlier on this site. I am not here to take sides, because I happen to believe these guys fundamentally agree. I think, that they simply have different viewpoints and approaches on how they want to fix the community. I also happen to think that Hassan Campbell wants to hold artist accountable for what they have done in the past. However, I think that is a losing proposition, because no one is perfect. Also these guys were much younger and also just trying to get their name out there in their success in place. Most people weren’t walking away from Bad Boy Records in the 1990s.😮

So, we are playing the blame game. Styles is blaming Hassan Campbell and Hassan Campbell is blaming Styles P. But that is so much miss guided energy I can’t even imagine! These guys are really taking their eye off the ball! Fighting each other takes the devil off the hook! Hassan would like to believe that Styles P is an agent of the devil, but I disagree wholeheartedly! This is for too serious to be beefing in front of people. 👀

I just wish they could find a room and talk it out privately. All of this, simply makes me think that they just want views and likes and not solutions! 🤷🏾‍♂️