Hassan Campbell Goes Off On Tekashi69 And Wack100 – “They Are CIA”

This brother is going in for a minute. But he says it flat out: “You’re dealing with two Alphabet Boys.” I have seen parts of this conversation with Wack100, Hassan and Tekashi. In this 2 and a half hour talk, Hassan holds nothing back. I cannot paraphrase, because it is too much. But I will give you some Cliffs.
- Hassan says both Tekashi 6ix9ine and Wack100 work for the government and that is why he recorded their convo.
- Two. He alleges that Wack100 extorted Kanye West and Kim Kardashian. This is why The Game can make songs about Kim – that he hit it – and Kanye still do a song with him. Also : Wack100 says he has ANOTHER sex tape of her and Ray J.
- Hassan says that Tekashi has gang members, but behind them are government hitters JUST IN CASE those people decide to act up.
- He says that Nipsey Hussle is speaking to him from the grave.
- Hassan charges that Wack100 sells guns to the Crip Sets so they kill each other, pushing the narrative that he’s 2022 Cointelpro.
- He makes the claim that Nipsey was killed because he was working with cops to clean up the hood. He’s saying this makes Nip a “rat” to other gang members.
- They said he was set up by the set.
- Now, he’s saying that Wack100 threatened him, saying he can get him 3,000 miles away.
- He says that Tekashi’s guys were about to shoot somebody, but he called them off. He didn’t want to ruin his life.
- He says Wack100 had a gun.
- He says Wack100 “put the squeeze” on DJ Kay Slay. He gave him a lot of props, but said that Wack bragged at “getting all the money” out of the legendary DJ. He says he has proof.
- He said that his life is in danger, but he “stays dangerous” as well.
That’s about it, y’all.
There’s two other hours of this. Check it out. It is compelling stuff.