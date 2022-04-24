Hassan Campbell Goes Off On Tekashi69 And Wack100 – “They Are CIA”

Hassan Campbell gets down and dirty over the topic of Wack100 and Tekashi69! A lot to unpack here.

HASSAN CAMPBELL!

This brother is going in for a minute. But he says it flat out: “You’re dealing with two Alphabet Boys.” I have seen parts of this conversation with Wack100, Hassan and Tekashi. In this 2 and a half hour talk, Hassan holds nothing back. I cannot paraphrase, because it is too much. But I will give you some Cliffs.

Hassan says both Tekashi 6ix9ine and Wack100 work for the government and that is why he recorded their convo.

Two. He alleges that Wack100 extorted Kanye West and Kim Kardashian. This is why The Game can make songs about Kim – that he hit it – and Kanye still do a song with him. Also : Wack100 says he has ANOTHER sex tape of her and Ray J.

Hassan says that Tekashi has gang members, but behind them are government hitters JUST IN CASE those people decide to act up.

He says that Nipsey Hussle is speaking to him from the grave.

Hassan charges that Wack100 sells guns to the Crip Sets so they kill each other, pushing the narrative that he’s 2022 Cointelpro.

He makes the claim that Nipsey was killed because he was working with cops to clean up the hood. He’s saying this makes Nip a “rat” to other gang members.

They said he was set up by the set.

Now, he’s saying that Wack100 threatened him, saying he can get him 3,000 miles away.

He says that Tekashi’s guys were about to shoot somebody, but he called them off. He didn’t want to ruin his life.

He says Wack100 had a gun.

He says Wack100 “put the squeeze” on DJ Kay Slay. He gave him a lot of props, but said that Wack bragged at “getting all the money” out of the legendary DJ. He says he has proof.

He said that his life is in danger, but he “stays dangerous” as well.

That’s about it, y’all.

There’s two other hours of this. Check it out. It is compelling stuff.