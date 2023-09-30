Hit-Boy Proves He & LaRussell Are Ahead Of The Curve With Latest Cash Grab

Hit-Boy is giving the general public the opportunity of a lifetime by offering fans and listeners a chance to own a percentage of his publishing split from Travis Scott’s UTOPIA album.
To be more specific, the California-bred producer is auctioning off a percentage of his publishing split for the album, which became the first Hip-Hop album to lead the Billboard 200 for its first four weeks since Drake’s Scorpion in 2018, on eBay. The five percent split up for grabs from the Beyoncé-leaning record “DELRESTO (ECHOES)” is also accompanied by the AKAI 61 key MIDI keyboard Hit-Boy used to produce the record.
As far as innovation goes, this is probably the first time I’ve ever heard of a producer selling a fixed percentage of the publishing split directly to a consumer. The only other artist I know of doing something similar is none other than the Vallejo Valedictorian himself LaRussell—who’s been offering his listeners the chance to buy a percentage of the publishing from his records for at least the last year.
In a way, this concept firmly builds onto the idealogy that Nipsey Hussle pioneered over a decade ago with his “Proud 2 Pay” revenue model. Hit-Boy is lowkey carrying the torch for the West Coast with this move, right?
Check out the details of the publishing split up for sale below.