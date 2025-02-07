Hit-Boy’s Father Big Hit Reportedly Fears For His Life Amid Alleged Police Brutality Coverup

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Big Hit reveals details of an alleged violent and chilling altercation with authorities and more during the bombshell jail phone call.

Hit-Boy’s father, Chauncey “Big Hit” Hollis Sr., is once again at the center of controversy after alleging severe police brutality and misconduct while incarcerated.

In an Instagram post from writer and reform activist Tiffany Gaines, Big Hit spoke from behind bars about his time in detention following his arrest last October. During the recent jail phone call, the West Coast producer’s father painted a grim picture of his current situation, claiming targeted mistreatment by officers and alleging a possible coverup involving the judicial system.

“Basically, I really don’t know what to expect next,” Big Hit said during the call. “I did everything, but I feel like my life is in danger at this point.”

He expressed concerns about the prison’s food and medication, as well as the physical abuse he claims to have endured. “They beat me up, stripped me down…” he said before naming several officers he claimed are “all in cahoots with the court.”

Big Hit also recounted disturbing details about his alleged treatment during court appearances. “Every time I go to court, the judge basically tells the marshals to stand me up out for it,” he said. “They literally crush my toes, standing me up by a belly chain. They’re pinching my nerves in my ankles and wrists, restricting my breathing. I can barely get words out to the judge on record.”

The allegations come almost a year after Hit-Boy announced Big Hit’s incarceration in an emotional social media post. At that time, Hit-Boy shared a clip of a FaceTime call with his father and urged fans to continue supporting his music and merchandise.

“People used to ask me why I was dropping so much music and moving around with my pops so much,” Hit-Boy wrote in the caption. “In the back of my mind, the paranoia of him going back was always there, and here we are. We don’t know what the future holds, but Big Hit sends his love to all his supporters.”

Big Hit, who recorded over 700 songs during his most recent time outside, was released from prison in May 2023 after serving a nine-year federal sentence. His criminal history spans almost three decades, including a 15-year sentence for being caught with 10 kilos of cocaine, 10 guns and $300,000 in cash. He also served a 12-year sentence related to a hit-and-run incident.

Hear Big Hit’s desperate plea in the post above.