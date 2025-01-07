Hollywood Hulk Booed Out the Building at Netflix’s “Monday Night Raw”

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Fans tell Hulk Hogan to beat it like some old eggs!

Dear, Hulkster,

We don’t love you no mo’, OK?

Hollywood Hulk Hogan did NOT get the hero’s welcome he was probably expecting last night. The 71-year-old WWE legend made a surprise appearance this week at Netflix’s “Monday Night Raw” in Los Angeles. The old cow got hit with a tsunami of boos. My boy eventually just left the building.

The Hulkster came out to a song called “Real American,” rocking a shirt that did not discourage the rumors that he’s a raging racist. Pulling up with old manger Jimmy Hart, you’d think the crowd would’ve loved the vibe. Nope.

The moment Hogan stepped to the mic, 18,000 boos rained on him. He tried to gas up the fans by saying they were his “greatest tag team partner.”

“You, the fans, have been my greatest tag team partner because you guys have stuck with me through thick and thin, dudes,” Hogan said.

NAH! They know you, brother! We remember everything you did, punk. Nobody’s forgiving or forgetting.

It was not even his night. It was Netflix’s evening anyway. The Netflix era of WWE is off to a wild start. So, we’ll mark this one down in the history books. It’s a brand-new day for sports entertainment, and the digital streets are talking.

The premiere was nothing short of legendary.

John Cena, The Rock, “The American Nightmare” Cody Rhodes, Bianca Belair, Logan Paul and others showed up. The action was crazy and this will be a weekly thing for Netflix now. Netflix and WWE are officially in the ring together. For the first time in 31 years, WWE Raw is now streaming live—every week—exclusively on Netflix.

U.S., Canada, U.K. and Latin America are on the list of nations able to see it. Other regions are coming soon. Stay tuned. I heard the NFL is next, but you didn’t hear that from us!

Oh, wait…yes. you did!

Beat it, Hulk! There are no more Hulkamaniacs!