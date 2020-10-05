(AllHipHop Rumors)
Drake sure is a messy guy! The rapper over the weekend revealed that he used to date TDE Singer SZA! I just shook my head like a judgemental mother. I just shook my head like a judgemental mother when I saw that, but the windfall is ongoing into the week. Sorry folks I was not working I’m at nonsense over the weekend.
So initially I was informed that SZA was highly upset and at Drake. On the 21 Savage track, “Mr. Right Now” Drake raps, “Yeah, said she wanna f**k to some SZA, wait / ‘Cause I used to date SZA back in ’08.” Man, SZA was 17 back in 2008, the internet quickly revealed.
It was at this moment that Drake fkd up trying to be messy! What happens after this is pivotal! The New Jersey-born singer unfollowed Drake on social media then expressed some feelings of anger around it reportedly, giving the suggestion that she was really upset. But then in a weird twist of fate she did a beeline and exonerated Drake from being a p########. Because of the rumors that she and Drake dated when she was only 17 years old, the tone of the talk was much different for a moment. SZA TOOK IT TO SOCIAL MEDIA QUIQUICKLY TO END THE SPECULATION!
“So It was actually 2009 lol.. In this case a year of poetic rap license mattered lol I think he jus innocently rhymed 08 w wait . Anybody who really knows me and was around during this time can confirm.. it’s all love all peace.”
“I just didn’t want anybody thinking anything underage or creepy was happening . Completely innocent . Lifetimes ago .”