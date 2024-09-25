Ice Cube Dismisses Candace Owens’ Bizarre Gangsta Rap Origin Theory 

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Ice Cube stepped in to dismiss Candace Owens’ outlandish conspiracy theory about “the Feds” creating gangsta rap.

Last week, the controversial right-wing commentator shared her bizarre belief about the origins of the Hip-Hop subgenre. According to Owens, “the Feds” created gangsta rap and turned gay inmates into celebrities in a deliberate attempt to degrade the cultural fabric of Black American life.

“Gangster rap was never black culture,” Owens tweeted. “It was created by the Feds, who proferred deals to homosexual black men in prison and then turned them into artificial celebrities. The goal was to create false idols to destroy black American values.”

She concluded, “I will never change my mind on this.”

A user tagged gangsta rap pioneer Ice Cube, asking for his take on the unfounded theory. The founding member of N.W.A. swiftly dismissed Owen’s claims.

“We called it Reality Rap the industry coined it Gangsta Rap,” he wrote. “The fans wanted gangsta rap and that’s what they got. The Feds didn’t write none of my s###. I’m a real MC.”

This isn’t the first time Owens has spewed bizarre theories on Hip-Hop. Earlier this year, she fired back at Eminem after he dissed her on his album, The Death of Slim Shady (Coup de Grâce).

“I would like to again remind people that he in fact is a struggling internally gay man,” Owens said. She also suggested he should retire, calling him “the white rapper that we all used to listen to when we were prepubescent and we wanted to feel edgy.”