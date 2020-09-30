(AllHipHop Rumors)
After the debate, I thought I would have heard a lot from Ice Cube. But according to a single tweet, it wasn’t apparent that Cube had a lot to say OR he just didn’t see the debate. At any rate, the West Coast overlord has people talking about what he’s not seeing with regard to the debate. Joe Biden and Donald Trump were embroiled in a squabble of epic proportions last night which was supposed to be a presidential debate on the issues facing the United States of America. It turned out to be one big colossal mess! One would expect someone as overtly active in getting folks to recognize the power of the Black vote would have more to say than this:
So, I am hopeful Ice Cube will come from the castle and holler at some of us because our views are very different from his views. And our needs are much different than a multi-millionaire rapper and actor. By the way, here is Ice Cube’s Federal Plan For Black America.