Ice Cube’s World Series Celebration Performance Crashed By Dodgers’ Twerking Manager

We’ll be willing to be this is the last time Ice Cube allows guests on stage while he’s performing.

Ice Cube may rethink his willingness to perform for the Los Angeles Dodgers in the future—so should the team’s manager, Dave Roberts.

On Friday (November 1), the city of Los Angeles celebrated the Dodgers second World Series title in five years by hosting the first championship parade in the city since the 1980s era. Following the parade’s takeover of downtown Los Angeles, Dodgers players, and thousands of fans descended upon the landmark Stadium for yet another celebratory event, highlighted by a live performance from none other than Ice Cube.

Considering Ice Cube shut the stadium down during his performance of hits such as “Bow Down” and “It Was a Good Day” during Game of the 20234 World Series, it was almost a no-brainer to invite the West Coast legend back for an encore performance. Ice Cube obliged, but the end result wasn’t nearly as gangsta rap-centric as his first performance, considering Dodgers manager Dave Roberts crashed the stage and proceeded to shake his tail feather.

DAVE ROBERS TWERKING ON ICE CUBE GOT ME CRYING MAN 😂#LetsGoDodgers pic.twitter.com/S9klfeMMMm — FADE (@FadeAwayMedia) November 1, 2024

The clip quickly went viral as social media users caught on to the clip and had a field day on Twitter (X).

“I was watching this and was so confused. But Dave deserves to celebrate,” the user wrote. “Let that man throw ass at who ever he wants.”

“That was definitely some weird stuff,” another user added.

“They gotta rescind the trophy cause of this man lmao,” a user remarked, to which another user added, “He wild as hell for that..lol.”

Another user chimed in, seemingly claiming the entire West Coast had been embarrassed by Robert’s, writing, “West coast just took a L.”

In the end, one of the Dodgers key players from the postseason was able to redeem the team following Roberts personnel slip up. Kiké Hernández, who came in clutch for the Dodgers with several big hits at the bat throughout the series, curtailed the circus by shouting out both Ice Cube and Kendrick Lamar while shading Fat Joe during his speech at the celebration — seemingly reestablishing the teams status as hard-core West Coast Hip-Hop fans.

”Aye Ice Cube, where’s Ice Cube at — give it up for Ice Cube people,” Hernández said. “Ice Cube came out in Game 2 and with his performance, we didn’t even have to play the game we already won it. Then we go to New York and this guy, he used to be fat. He’s not fat anymore, his name is Joe [Fat Joe] he came out and sang. And guess what — we didn’t even need to play because after that performance we had already won.”

Hernández added, “And like Dot said, they not like us baby.”

Check out the clip of World Series standout player Hernandez quoting Kendrick Lamar in the post below.