Ice Spice And Lil Tjay Answer The Big Question About Their Relationship

Lil Tjay and Ice Spice have given us all life as they have gotten closer and closer. But, are they a romantic couple? They answer the big question.

Valentine’s Day is a celebration of love, but thanks to America, it is also a celebration of material goods. The more expensive, the better in a lot of instances. In the case of rappers, the bigger the better. They always make me feel like crap, because I cannot come anywhere near what they do for their girls. And Lil Tjay is no different.

The Bronx rapper blessed Ice Spice – also from The BX – with a $150K Richard Mille Watch. She literally has a house on her wrist! Most of us felt like that instantly made them a couple. It definitely meant that he was the one tapping the natural-born ginger. Slow down….not so much.

Their relationship is only platonic aka good friends, according to a source with Ice Spike. They informed folks that no sexy time has happened between the pair. It seems like Lil Tjay just wanted to show love since they had just collaborated on “Gangsta Boo,” which is a massive show of support.