Ice Spice Answers Weight Loss Rumors And Claps At Haters!

Ice Spice is on it and she is not getting off it!

Ice Spice knows how to handle the haters—and she brought SpongeBob SquarePants along for the ride. I don’t know if SpongeBob is down with this, but let us get into it.

On Friday (December 6), the Bronx superstar posted a series of photos on Instagram. In there, she included a raggedy-looking SpongeBob saying, “Nah she mid bro.” Basically, “F##k y’all mean talking crazy about me.”

She didn’t stop there. By the way, she deleted that SpongeBob meme. Her noticeably slimmer figure has everybody talking, just like they were talking when she had the fatty. You cannot win with some people, fans included.

OK, let us not skip the big rumor. Rumors were flying that Icey Spicy was on Ozempic, a weight loss drug loved in Hollywood. Back in the summer, she showed off a workout video, letting people know this is fitness-in-action. The video in the summer showed her lifting weights, doing cardio, and various thirst-traps.

On Twitter (still not calling it X), she said: “I actually came on here to talk about that (rumor) real quick. I wish y’all never learned the word Ozempic. Like, what even is Ozempic? What the f##k is that? Genuinely, what is that?” She knows.

She didn’t hold back, adding, “You lazy-ass b#tches never heard of a gym? It’s called the gym, it’s called eating healthy, it’s called being on tour. Like, what the hell? Maybe if I was sitting at home all f###ing day, it’d be easier to stay big.”

At the end of the day, Ice Spice stays winning – I think.