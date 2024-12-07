Taylor Swift And Ice Spice’s Relationship Is In Question

Ice Spice Also Critiqued for Weight Loss

It has to be ridiculously difficult being a woman. I swear, the commentary on their looks never ends. From Lizzo to Serena Williams, the internet is relentless. Ice Spice, who has been in the spotlight for quite some time, is now the subject of the latest round of scrutiny.

I have to admit, I don’t know all the details about her current situation, but it appears she has lost a significant amount of weight, and people are noticing. In her latest pictures, the weight loss is quite dramatic. I’m curious about what’s behind it. Personally, I liked her with a bit more thickness, but it’s not my body, and she’s not my girlfriend, so… it really doesn’t matter!

🚨💩Professional twerker “Icespice” is facing criticism for her recent weight loss



As she looks like “Obama” now pic.twitter.com/GKZE2z4U6h — Nufseyd (@nufseyd) December 5, 2024

Nevertheless, these observations have led to an internet comparison of her to former President Barack Obama. I know it’s all meant to be fun and games, but honestly, I don’t find it all that funny. What I do find amusing, however, is that people are still obsessing over Ice Spice. She hasn’t exactly been making major moves in the culture lately.

This brings me to my latest curiosity: we haven’t seen Ice Spice and Taylor Swift together recently. Has something happened? Did the checks stop rolling in? Or are they just taking a little break? I don’t know. Not too long ago, rumors swirled that Taylor Swift was paid enormous sums to make Ice Spice her bestie.

Those allegations were never proven nor denied, but it sure seemed odd that a suburban Pennsylvania girl and a Bronx rapper clicked so organically. It didn’t help that there were numerous claims suggesting Ice Spice was an industry plant in the rap world.

I’m not going to lie—I like Ice Spice! I think there’s a place for her in the culture. That said, she’s not the only flavor of rap that we want or need. She’s innocent and harmless, though! Sure, she might shake her butt a little too much at times, but her music is fun and pop-oriented. I think that’s why she was paired with Taylor Swift and why she gained so much traction in the industry to begin with.

Some of yall need help! Get it!

By the way, are Taylor Swift fans racists?