Did Ice Spice Fire Back At Latto During Her Coachella Performance?

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

“Like why would I beef with a flop.”

While most of the attention has been on Drake versus the industry in recent weeks, the looming explosion involving Ice Spice and Latto took a back seat. However, it appears Ice reheated the beef during her set at the 2024 Coachella Festival.

Ice Spice previewed a new song while performing at the Empire Polo Club in Indio, California for the annual event. The Bronx-bred recording artist then shared the track’s lyrics on social media.

“[B######] be losing the plot & that’s how I got to the top & NO I don’t got any opps!!! Like why would I beef with a flop. Like let’s talk drill!! Who bigger than she?!! Who prettier too?!!! 250 to GET IN THE BOOTH,” Ice tweeted.

B!tches be losing the plot & thats how i got to the top 🤭& NO i don't got any opps!!!🤨like why would i beef with a flop😂 Like let's talk drill!! Who bigger than she?!!Who prettier too?!!!😍250 to GET IN THE BOOTH💥💥💥 https://t.co/SWHqOGnDsb — ice spice ☆ (@icespicee_) April 14, 2024

That last line seems to respond to Latto’s “Sunday Service” single which served as a clapback to Ice’s “Think U The S### (Fart).” On “Sunday Service,” Latto rapped, “Do you rap or do you tweet? ‘Cause I can’t tell, get in the booth, b####.”

The Atlanta representative also called Ice Spice out by name on “Sunday Service.” The two platinum-certified music stars have been rumored to have tension over claims that Latto stole Spice’s style.

In addition, Ice Spice closely aligned herself with Nicki Minaj in 2023. Minaj feuded with Latto the year before. Latto also collaborated with Minaj’s longtime adversary, Cardi B, for 2023’s diss-filled “Put It on da Floor Again.”