If Cardi B & Ice Spice Are Going Viral In 2024, Imagine If It Were Nicki Minaj & Cardi B

Could this be the biggest “What if” moment in Hip-Hop right now.

If there are social media psychics of the clairvoyant, one Twitter user may have just reveals that 2035 is the year the rap world will be turned upside down due to Cardi B and Nicki Minaj.

In case you missed it, a tweet featuring photos of Cardi B and Ice Spice posing together at a recent awards show set Twitter ablaze, attracting more than 41 million views on the initial tweet. It’s worth mentioning that prior to Cardi B requesting the “Deli” rapper to post the photo, she was engaged in a bitter battle with a social media user, who misrepresented her ethnicity while hurling insults at her. Nevertheless, the virality of the tweet is impossible to ignore.

And with all that in mind, can you imagine how crazy the internet, and the rap world at-large would go if it was Cardi B and Nicki Minaj linking up!? Well, one Twitter user already cooked up the scenario for us ant it’s actually a hypothetical banger. It all goes down during Cardi B’s electrifying performance of one of the last great hits we received from the Migos trio in “Motorsport.” The crowd is hyped, the beats are thumping and Cardi’s spitting fire. But wait—there’s a plot twist! Just when you think you’ve seen it all, the DJ switches things up, and out of the shadows emerges none other than Nicki Minaj herself, ready to drop the bars she allegedly recorded for the song prior to learning Cardi B was featured and subsequently pulling the verse.

The crowd goes wild, losing their collective minds as these two rap queens share the stage. Phones are out, jaws are dropping and people are fainting left and right in disbelief. It’s a moment so epic, so historic, that everyone knows they’re witnessing something truly special.

But hold onto your hats, because the drama doesn’t stop there. Cardi B, ever the gracious hostess, passes the mic to Nicki, who slays her verse. And then, in a move that shocks the world, Cardi gives a shoutout to her fellow New Yorker, Nicki Minaj herself!

And just like that, social media explodes, with fans and critics alike declaring this performance one for the history books. It’s a moment that will be talked about for generations to come, proving once and for all that in the world of rap, anything is possible.

it's 2035, Cardi B is on stage performing Motorsport, she raps her verse like any other time she performs but this time it doesn't stop at her verse… the dj switches it up and all of a sudden the crowd hears "watch your man…." and Nicki Minaj comes out rapping her verse. the… — spicebae (@spicebae_) April 3, 2024

I think it would be a safe bet to wager the odds that a tweet featuring either photos or video evidence of Cardi B and Nicki Minaj burying the hatchet and posing/performing together would draw more then a few million views. However, that 2035 timeline may be pushed a bit off course, given the fact that now Sexyy Red and the Pink Friday 2 rapper are linking up. And at that, joining forces with each other literal hours after the images of Cardi B and Ice Spice began circulating.

Check out the full uncut scenario laid out in the tweet above.