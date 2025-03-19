Iggy Azalea Threatens To Expose Kanye West For Dragging Son Into Playboi Carti Feud

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Iggy Azalea warned Kanye West to keep her son out of his feud with Playboi Carti, warning she would expose his secrets if he continued.

Iggy Azalea is threatening to expose Kanye West after he brought her son Onyx into his ongoing feud with Playboi Carti.

The drama unfolded on Tuesday (March 18) after Carti publicly reached out to Kim Kardashian on Instagram, asking her to “Tell my niece North send me a song.”

West retaliated by dragging Azalea’s child into the mix, asking the Australian native to allow her son Onyx to hop on a track with him.

Azalea didn’t take kindly to Kanye mentioning her child.

“Ye, I understand the point you want to make,’ she fired back on X (Twitter). “I say this with kindness & as a mother: Please, leave my child out of this.”

Azalea further explained her frustration, stating her son is being harassed “on behalf of a man he has no relationship with.” She emphasized the lasting damage of such online confrontations, adding, “it creates a digital legacy & an odd (s#####) situation for him to one day discover & endure in perpetuity from strangers online.”

Iggy Azalea responds to Ye fka Kanye West post about her and Playboi Carti’s child 👀 pic.twitter.com/zjePalXPm3 — sea✰ (@destroynectar) March 18, 2025

Rather than backing down, Kanye escalated the situation by publicly naming several rappers he claimed had relationships with Azalea.

“I INTENTIONALLY NEVER SMASHED IGGY BECAUSE OF CARTI,” he wrote. “OH AND ROCKY OH AND PUSHA OH AND TYGA OH AND FRENCH OH AND YOU GET THE PICTURE.”

He later attempted to clarify his intentions, but a typo in his follow-up tweet made matters worse.

“I WAS TRYING TO S### SHAME IGGY,” he claimed. “I WAS SAYING SHE ALWAYS F##### WITH SOMEONE I KNEW.”

Nonetheless, West doubled down, tweeting, “I LIKE WHEN GIRLS HAVE HIGH BODY COUNTS.”

Kanye eventually apologized to Azalea for involving her child in the feud amid hefty backlash.

Iggy Azalea Claims To Know Kanye West’s “Weird” Secrets

However, Azalea wasn’t ready to let it slide. She warned West explicitly that she’d expose him if he continued to mention her or her son publicly.

“It’s crazy how much I actually know about THAT man and the things I could say,’ she teased. “But let’s keep it cute because I know who you send of the your penis pictures to and the weird fantasies you have/share with other men. Most of Hollywood does: it’s not a very well kept secret.”

Since Kanye mentioned Iggy‘s name, she woke up and dropped se hot fire 🔥 about him… pic.twitter.com/JNQJI4AMml — SinnamonSCouture (@SinnamonCouture) March 19, 2025