ILoveMakonnen Calls Kid Cudi “Gay” Over “SNL” Dress Defense

ILoveMakonnen has given his two cents on Kid Cudi’s recent tweet in which he defends his wardrobe choices and denies they’re part of any Illuminati rituals.

On Thursday (January 4), ILoveMakonnen shared his response to a post covering Kid Cudi’s recent viral exchange with a Twitter (X) user. Makonnen criticized Kid Cudi’s 2021 Saturday Night Live ensemble—a floral dress designed by the late Virgil Abloh—as the opposite of heterosexual beauty standards in his retort following the “Tequila Shots” rapper’s initial remarks.

“This gay,” he wrote. “Period. Men don’t need to wear dresses to express themselves. And this is coming from the one who started this gay s##t.”

The Twitter (X) user in question shared a clip of Kid Cudi’s SNL performance, alleging he wore a floral dress during the performance as part of a “ritual” to gain fame.

“Kid Cudi participating in an illuminati humiliation ritual…Is the fame and fortune worth it…? #WeWantAnswers,” the person wrote.

Kid Cudi replied, “Dear Issac u silly stupid lil person and all people under this post. Its the start of a new year and I got time for muthaf###as like u today. This post is mad f###in lame of u and sad. A black man cant express himself and be confident AND successful with out it being some conspiracy. My success was givin to me by God with the help of my many angels.

“All u people in the comments that have been tweetin me all day about this s### can gargle on my mayo. This moment was a proud moment for me, a shinin moment for all people who express themselves in their art. I felt free and alive, it inspired people and nothing u stupid simple a##es say can take that away from me. Happy New Year u f###in simp.”

Kid Cudi has explained the look was inspired by the spirit of late Nirvana frontman Kurt Cobain multiple times. Cudi revealed its origins via Twitter, writing, “Virgil designed the dress for me. I told him I wanted to show love to Kurt [with] a floral print sundress and this man made a masterpiece. Thank You @virgilabloh ur a f##### genius!! Love you man we did it!!!”