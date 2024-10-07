Iman Shumpert Addresses Amber Rose Romance Rumors Following Divorce From Teyana Taylor 

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Iman Shumpert and Amber Rose were spotted soaking up the sun on a beach this summer, sparking rumors they were dating.

Iman Shumpert is setting the record straight on rumors he’s dating Amber Rose following his divorce from Teyana Taylor.

The former NBA player and the controversial model set tongues wagging after they were spotted hanging out at the beach last month. The pair soaked up the sun while chatting with friends and reportedly left the beach together.

Iman Shumpert and Amber Rose spotted together in Miami. pic.twitter.com/V4RpPobaKY — The Crowd Updater (@TheCrowdUpdater) September 22, 2024

However, despite the talk of a budding romance, Shumpert insists he and Rose are just friends. TMZ caught up with Shumpert in New York, where he denied the rumors.

“We went to ‘College Hill together,” Shumpert said, shutting down talk of a romance. “We friends. Any other time, y’all would’ve just let us eat, but I get it.”

He doubled down, rejecting rumors of anything “romantic” between them, adding, “Nah, that’s my peoples.”

Shumpert and Taylor reportedly finalized their messy divorce in June after seven years of marriage and two children.

When the beach photos of Iman Shumpert and Amber Rose surfaced online, one of Taylor’s friends, Dasia Nicole, had something to say. She called them out on Instagram, airing her suspicions about a “sneaky” previous encounter.

“This is so funny to me because when we were on that boat on New Years Eve you & your friends villainized me for peeping the sneaky s### that was going on while Teyana & her kids was on that same boat… and I was right!” she wrote. “This proves my point, then you want to be crying a river on that girl phone the next day.”

Nicole then apologized to Taylor for speaking out before directing her attention to Rose.

“I wish you would deny it for these blogs because I recorded the whole conversation!” she added. “& y’all making excuses about him being single but he was good & married when this s### started. Corny asf!”