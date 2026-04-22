Iran Calls YouTube Out Over Donald Trump / Lego Parodies

Iran accuses YouTube of censorship after a Lego-style parodies channel gets pulled, but the videos are still spreading fast elsewhere.

Iran says YouTube is now a haven for censorship. The platform pulled a channel used rap and Trump/Lego parodies to criticize the American leader.

So here is what is bubbling up. A channel called Explosive Media, known for its oddly playful but politically sharp Lego-style animations about the U.S.-Israeli conflict, got clipped by YouTube for what the company labeled “violent content.” That did not sit well with the creators, who fired back with a question that sounds almost innocent on its face. “Are our LEGO-style animations actually violent?” they asked publicly, clearly poking at what they see as selective enforcement.

Now enter Iran’s government, and things escalate quickly. Foreign Ministry spokesperson Esmaeil Baghaei did not mince words. He accused YouTube of scrubbing the channel “Simply to suppress the truth about their ‘illegal war’ on Iran and shield the American administration’s false narrative from any competing voice.” That is not just a complaint. That is a full-on media war accusation. I think this is going to stick. The word is spreading.

There is a catch.

The content did not disappear. It just relocated. The same videos are still thriving on platforms like Instagram, X, and TikTok, where millions are watching these Lego reenactments take shots at Donald Trump and other American figures like Kash Patel. The tone is satirical, sometimes mocking, but the message is unmistakably political.

By the way, many of them are still on other YouTube channels.

So what are we really looking at here? Community guidelines? I am going to call cap on that. YouTube says it is enforcing policies around violent content, which is not new. These are not graphic war clips – they are cartoon people. Animation. I just looked. There is so much violence on YouTube, I won’t bother to post examples.

In a digital age, who gets to decide what crosses the line? Iran is framing this as censorship. YouTube is saying this policy. Honestly, this is about power and control.

One thing is certain. This is also a battle for hearts and minds and if Iran was losing this digital war, this would not be an issue.

Here’s one for fun.