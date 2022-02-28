Is 2022 The Year Of Kool G Rap’s Comeback? Listen To The Alchemist Collab!

Much has been said about Kool G Rap, but all signs suggest the legend is on the way back. Listen to his new song with The Alchemist.

In the last few months, a lot has been made of Kool G Rap‘s personal and business moves. For those that may not know, G Rap is one of the gods of Hip Hop, a pioneer in a lot of ways. He paved a tremendous road, along with Big DADDY Kane, Rakim, and others that presented Hip-Hop with a new hyper-lyrical style that had previously been unseen. Unlike his other counterparts, G Rap was a serious street dude through and through and presented that through his artistry. All of them were from the hood, but G was clearly a different animal with “Road To Riches,” “Ill Street Blues” and numerous collaborations.

Last year, the rapper, born in Corona, Queens missed a highly publicized Verzuz battle that had Big Daddy Kane and KRS-One going at each other. Apparently, G Rap was invited but declined for religious reasons. That fueled a lot of rumors around the goat. Well, it looks like he’s making a huge comeback.

What’s up?

Recently, Kool G Rap was seen in the studio with Brooklyn rapper Nems (Coney Island!) and Producer Domingo. AllHipHop’s Chuck “Jigsaw” Creekmur was there too. This instantly fueled and basically confirmed rumors that Kool G Rap was making his run back to the front. Not really, but we know that there is an album on my way. According to reports, there is a strong contingency that’s looking to see G Rap back in full force. And they will stop at nothing to see him get his respect. And then there’s G Rap who is spitting ridiculous!

He recently linked up with The Alchemist and they created some serious magic! Check out this song! This is basically the spearhead for a full-blown comeback!

Kool G Rap is back.