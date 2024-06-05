Is 50 Cent Supporting Donald Trump In 2024 Presidential Election?

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

50 Cent faced questions about Donald Trump after holding a press conference with lawyer Benjamin Crump in Washington, D.C.

50 Cent admitted he’s an undecided voter ahead of the 2024 presidential election. A reporter asked the G-Unit boss if he stood by his past endorsement of Donald Trump after a Capitol Hill press conference on Wednesday (June 5).

“I’m not sure how to answer that question, to be honest with you,” 50 Cent said.

The reporter responded with a follow-up question, inquiring if 50 Cent made any decision regarding this year’s presidential race.

“I haven’t,” he said.

BACKING TRUMP? Rapper Curtis @50cent Curtis says he hasn't decided who to vote for in the 2024 Presidential election.



Question. Have you made a decision"



50 Cent: I haven't



Is the black vote in play for Trump?https://t.co/aVozZBFOoC#FlPol @DonaldTrump @DonaldJTrumpJr pic.twitter.com/30qsNznt4A — The Floridian (@Floridianpress) June 5, 2024

50 Cent went to Capitol Hill to speak with congressional leaders about his dispute with Suntory Global Spirits. He hired well-known attorney Benjamin Crump, who seemed eager to avoid the Trump-related questions, ahead of the trip to Washington, D.C.

“I am pleased to join the legal team representing Curtis ‘50 Cent’ Jackson, as he is one of the most successful Black entrepreneurs in America, and even he is not immune to the bias treatment that faces minority business owners everyday,” Crump said. “He has been relentless in his fight to seek fairness and justice over the way he was treated by a corporate giant in the luxury spirits industry. Mr. Jackson’s journey has been a testament to how much a determined individual can succeed through hard work and vision, and yet he still must contend with the oppression that comes from being a minority business owner.”

50 Cent previously encouraged his Instagram followers to vote for Trump over tax concerns in 2020. The outspoken rapper backtracked following criticism from his ex-girlfriend Chelsea Handler.

“F### Donald Trump, I never liked him,” he wrote after she called him out in 2020.

50 Cent appeared to be flirting with the idea of supporting Trump in 2024. The Power franchise’s producer said, “Maybe Trump is the answer,” in reaction to New York’s migrant debit card program in February. 50 Cent also mentioned he thought Trump would be president again in March.

Those sentiments were expressed before Trump was convicted of 34 counts of falsifying business records. 50 Cent laughed at Trump receiving millions of dollars in donations following the guilty verdict, joking that “the world’s almost over just enjoy the moment and be happy” on Sunday (June 2).