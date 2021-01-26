Is Cardi B’s Follow-Up Single To “WAP” Set To Drop Soon?

(AllHipHop Rumors)
Cardi B’s 2020 was relatively quiet on the music side. She did let loose the chart-topping, record-breaking “WAP” featuring Megan Thee Stallion, but she has not released a full-length project since 2018’s Invasion of Privacy.
Celebrity gossip publication Page Six is claiming Cardi is close to dropping a new track. According to the outlet, a source says a “club song” with “a lot of energy” that does not have any featured artists is being considered as the native New Yorker’s next official single.
“Press” is Cardi’s most recent solo song as a lead artist. That 2019 non-album record peaked in the Top 20 of Billboard‘s Hot 100 chart and was certified Platinum by the Recording Industry Association of America.
Since breaking into the mainstream as a recording artist in 2017, Cardi B has scored four #1 singles – “Bodak Yellow,” “I Like It” with Bad Bunny and J Balvin, “Girls Like You” with Maroon 5, and “WAP” with Megan Thee Stallion. She holds the record for most Number Ones by a female rapper.
Outside of music, Cardi B premiered her new Facebook reality series Cardi Tries in December 2020. It was also recently announced that the 28-year-old celebrity will take on the lead role in the forthcoming Paramount movie Assisted Living. She was also cast in the Fast & Furious franchise’s F9 which is presently set for release on May 28, 2021.