Find out Drake’s courtside appearance at the Raptors game could be more calculated than it seems.

Drake was making the most of his time on courtside at the Raptors recent game in Toronto and as a result, it’s hard to ignore his interactions with Warriors franchise player Steph Curry.

Overall, it appears as though the night was a major W for Drake and his Raptors, who managed to pull out the win 104 to 101 in what turned out to be a real barn burner of a game.

In addition to his son Adonis being a part of his entourage at Scotiabank Arena, Drake also appeared to attend the game with Toronto rapper Top5. Along with earning himself some camera time for his usual sideline antics, such as barking at the referees and bear hugging player Chris Boucher after the game, Drake went viral over a series of exchanges with Curry.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by AllHipHop (@allhiphopcom)

In one of the clips circulating on social media, Curry can be seen making a bee line for Drake at the shoot around in the arena during pregame warm-ups. The pair share what appears to be a brief conversation before they both look into the distance as if they were pointing someone else out.

Maybe it was Drake letting him know that his associates Top5 was there—or he could’ve also been tipping him off to Adonis’ presence. No matter the case, in a post-game clip, Drizzy can be seen embracing Curry while wearing a Shiesty mask obscuring any sort of speech he may have uttered during the interaction.

If you’ll recall, Curry was one of the few players on the USA men’s Olympic basketball team who spoke up about Kendrick Lamar’s “Not Like Us” being overplayed last summer during the squad’s quest to win the gold at the Paris games.

What’s even more significant about this interaction is the fact that Curry appeared to take the time to link up with Drake and his constituents post-game for an unspecified duration of time. In an Instagram story, he shared to his profile January 13 Top5 posted a picture flexing his luxury watch with Curry’s signed jersey. Hours later, he posted up a picture of himself with Warriors player Jonathan Kuminga from what appears to be a club somewhere in Toronto.

What makes Top5’s present so polarizing in this instance is particularly his beef with Kendrick’s cousin Hitta J3, who he exchanged threats with over social medial last summer leading to the Canadian rapper’s ban from the West Coast.

Could all of this be a covert operation to smooth over sentiments about OVO affiliates with the goal of paving the way to a return to the West Coast for the collective? Honestly, who knows. It is worth noting, however, that it’s mighty coincidental that Drake is being all buddy buddy with Curry, who is a well-known close connection to LeBron James, despite the fact that fans suspect his “Fighting Irish” freestyle targets LBJ.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by AllHipHop (@allhiphopcom)