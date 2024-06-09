Is It Real Or Artificial Intelligence? Megan Thee Stallion Sounds Off On Explicit Tape

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Megan Thee Stallion has an alleged sex tape that she alleges is completely fake. She is looking into her legal options!

While Megan Thee Stallion’s Hot Girl Summer Tour is smashing records nationwide, but the trolls are cooling her day off. But she’s not breaking or bending as a recent alleged sex tape suggests.

On Saturday (June 8), Megan found herself at the center of a seemingly A.I.-generated deepfake controversy. A presumably doctored clip of a sex tape video circulated features the Grammy Award-winner. In a post on Twitter (never calling it “X”), Megan denied that she had a “tape” of her goodies and threatened to take action against anyone promoting the video as genuine. Wait a sec.

“It’s really sick how y’all go out of the way to hurt me when you see me winning,” she wrote on Twitter. “Y’all going too far, Fake a$$ sh##. Just know today was your last day playing with me and I mean it.”

The origins of the video remain unknown, so I am wondering what who we are suing. Also, I am wondering if it is truly fake. I looked at it and swore it appeared to be an old video of Meg. It certainly did not seem to be recent or the product of a deep fake technologist. It looks like an old tape. I wonder if thereis more.

Anyway, blogger Mílagro Gramz better stop telling people to look at it or he may get sued. Her hotties are on him and have her back. “Please sue them,” wrote one fan. “We’re begging. We’re tired of them playing with your name.”

Here’s what Megan Thee Stallion: said: