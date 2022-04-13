So, is Lil Uzi Vert crying out for an authentic connection? A recent, post-and-delete, Instagram session seems to point at the affirmative. Perhaps, he is merely using the social media platform to exorcise his angst.

Whatever the case may be, the North Philly native appears to be using his IG page to pour out his feelings. Often, being a celebrity yields numerous advantages. However, usually this requires these folks to trade in their innate sense of anonymity.

With that trade, is their ability to fully connect compromised? Needless to say, fame can be responsible for breeding an unshakable sense of isolation. Well, the anime enthusiast is speaking out and sharing his perspective.

Be that as it may, Mr. “Heavy” explores the conundrum of loneliness. In fact, a recent Twitter post says as much. “So lonely I wonder if you would notice if I didn’t exist …Just thoughts from Uzi,” reads the announcement from the Grammy nominated rapper.

So lonely I wonder if you would notice if I didn’t exist …Just thoughts from Uzi — Uzi London 🌎☄️💕® (@LILUZIVERT) April 6, 2022

Additionally, a cryptic post to his Instagram account works to bolster this mindset. Within, the since-deleted communication, Baby Pluto conveys the impression of needing to work out some type of internal animosity. In particular, it insinuates feelings of isolation.

“NO ONE REALLY KOWS ME. PEOPLE THINK THEY KNOW ME,” confides the emo creative. In fact, Lil Uzi Vert goes on to add another post. Its starkness emphatically reinforces his psyche.

