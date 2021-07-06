Is Megan Thee Stallion Set To Appear In The MCU’s ‘She-Hulk’ Series?

The “Savage” hitmaker is rumored to be a recurring character on the program.

Award-winning rapper Megan Thee Stallion is rumored to be headed to the Marvel Cinematic Universe. The MCU’s upcoming television series She-Hulk for Disney+ could feature the self-described Houston Hottie.

According to the Everything Always YouTube channel, Megan Thee Stallion will be part of the She-Hulk cast. Instead of playing a superhero, Megan is reportedly playing a fictionalized of herself in a recurring role.

“This is coming from one of my very own sources here at the channel in an exclusive. This has not been reported anywhere else,” said Everything Always host Michael Roman. “We are happy to report that Megan Thee Stallion has indeed joined the Marvel Cinematic Universe and will be showing up on Disney+ in the future She-Hulk series.”

Emmy winner Jessica Gao (Rick and Morty) created She-Hulk and will serve as showrunner. The legal dramedy is expected to be released in 2022 as part of Phase Four of the MCU.

She-Hulk will feature Tatiana Maslany as the title character. Mark Ruffalo, Tim Roth, Ginger Gonzaga, Renée Elise Goldsberry, and Jameela Jamil are attached as well.

Previously, Megan Thee Stallion appeared in an episode of NBC’s Good Girls show. The 26-year-old Roc Nation-backed entertainer is also a regular judge on HBO Max’s Legendary reality competition.

Megan Thee Stallion is currently one of the most commercially successful rap stars in the country. She recently won four trophies at the 2021 BET Awards, including Best Hip Hop Female Artist and Video Of The Year for her guest appearance in Cardi B’s “WAP” visual.