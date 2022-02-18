Is Moneybagg Yo Engaged To Ari Fletcher?

Moneybagg Yo is persistently working to maintain his privacy. However, his woman — Ari Flether — lauded social media influencer, is open with her public. So, is Moneybagg Yo actually engaged to Miss Ari Fletcher?

In recent past, the Memphis musician emphatically issues a candid declaration. “Stay out of my business,” reads the curt Twitter communication. Earlier this month, social media chitchat hits a fever pitch. Moreover, expectant allegations are swirling around the “Wokesha” wordsmith and his bae. In fact, this gossip suggests the emerging “It” couple are awaiting the birth of their first child.

Stay out my business — Certified Speaker (@MoneyBaggYo) February 11, 2022

However, the addition of a baby has never solidified any marriage contract. Yet, it is the utter astonishment from the social media socialite which hints at the Certified Speaker’s engagement. “A f###### 22 carat diamond ring for me??!!!” the sheer excitement seeps through her tweet.

In addition, she includes, “It’s so big I’m scared to wear it 🥺😍[.]” Soon, the bafflement of Ari concludes with, “I’m just staring at it in shock.” Although, Ari is dating the affluent artist, she does not detail if the ring is actually an engagement ring. So, is Mr. Gave It truly her fiancé?

A f###### 22 carat diamond ring for me??!!! It’s so big I’m scared to wear it 🥺😍 I’m just staring at it in shock. — KYLESISTER (@AriTheDon) February 17, 2022

Thus far, to the surprising rumblings, the “Time Today” rapper has yet to respond. Overall, the dynamic couple have no qualms demonstrating their love. So, for all the juicy updates, stay tuned!

Are Moneybagg Yo and Ari ready for marriage?