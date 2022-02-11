Moneybagg Yo Tweet Stirs Up Twitter Tizzy, the Public Replies!

Is it congratulations or keep away?

Watch out now, a wifi-rumpus is a brewing. Recently, an exciting Moneybagg Yo stirs up Twitter into a tizzy. So now, the public is still issuing its replies!

Here is the back story. Seemingly, the amped up Memphis musician hops on Twitter and shares a suggestive and an emoji-filled tweet. After all, the Certified Speaker possesses the pulse of the streets. Immediately following, the alleged announcement, his day-one supporters begin assuming that he is expecting a child.

Of course, the expressive emojis Mr. Gave It uses include the following. In fact, the series boasts a melanin-enriched infant. Next, a baby bottle and a celebratory party hat appears. Then, a pair of elevated Hallelujah hands may work to signify his joy. So, finally, a bottle of bubbly sums up his symbolic statement.

Moreover, the good folks at The Shade Room are presenting even more receipts. Here, the jet-setting couple are seen ready to travel. Above all, Ari makes sure to refer to her partner as, Daddy. Now, isn’t that sweet. So, are congratulations in order for the expectant family?

Be that as it may, Big Bagg is setting boundaries and reinforcing them. Yesterday evening (Feb 10), “Stay out my business,” warns the “Time Today” lyricist. The world better listen. Simply put, that is it and that is all.

Stay out my business — Certified Speaker (@MoneyBaggYo) February 11, 2022

After, the curt commentary the Internet emphatically responds. From acknowledging toasts, to acrid echoes social media is not to be dismissed. Additionally, the note of condensation is discussed.

You changed !! What happened to the guy who was praying to Allah ? Money!!! — Truthhurts2021 (@undeniebletruth) February 11, 2022

Don’t put it on social media then bye — hey skyy hey🥰 (@skylinnicole) February 11, 2022

Then don’t be loud with your business pic.twitter.com/bJuQ4MRyxC — Just Sayin!!😉😘 (@JessLuvsMoney1) February 11, 2022

Overall, as Moneybagg Yo continues to learn how to best balance his professional and personal life, his public will graciously respond.