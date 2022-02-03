Moneybagg Yo is Allegedly Relocating Outside of Memphis?

Too many tears continue to create muddled puddles of despair. Moreover, the untimely passing of the emerging talent Nuskie is resonating with Moneybagg Yo. Perhaps, this hollowing and unfortunate circumstance is serving as a motivating factor. So, now the Certified Speaker is allegedly relocating outside of Memphis.

Recently, a big rig was seen supposedly transporting a “fleet” of the Bread Gang boss’ vehicles outside out Tennessee. Granted that, the “Said Sum” spitter is obviously focused on the future. Perhaps, the move will help to foster and to sustain an unyielding peace of mind.

Furthermore, Mr. Gave it has yet to openly express his pain about the death of Nuskie. However, last month the “Scorpio” wordsmith honestly depicted his heartbreak. Often, when words fail photographs can aptly convey emotion.

💔💔💔💔💔💔💔💔💔💔💔💔💔💔💔💔💔💔💔💔💔💔💔💔💔💔💔💔💔💔💔💔💔💔💔💔💔💔💔💔💔💔💔💔💔💔💔💔💔💔💔💔💔💔💔💔💔💔💔💔💔💔💔💔💔💔💔💔💔💔💔💔💔💔💔💔💔💔💔💔💔💔💔💔 — Certified Speaker (@MoneyBaggYo) January 29, 2022

Simply put, the Memphis MC chooses to use several broken-hearted emojis. Consequently, this works to ideally demonstrate his sentiment. Thus, it seems as though the Memphis musician is doing what he feels is in his best interest.

Following, the shattering demise of Nuskie, the streets prove their callous nature. So, ongoing acts of attrition continue to haunt the ‘hood. Rest easy, Nuskie; AllHipHop extends its deepest condolences.

Accordingly, whatever Moneybagg Yo, chooses to do, he is wished the best.