Is Nicki Minaj Shading Megan Thee Stallion’s Sales Of

Is Nicki Minaj shading Megan Thee Stallion? This is the quintessential question people are asking.

It sure seems so! Internets loose I speculating that Nicki Minaj is not letting go the fact that Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion linked up in song. It appears that Megan‘s lackluster showing on the charts has been cause for celebration for one of her detractors.

This could all be speculation and the internet doing too much, but it does seem like Niki is taking little jabs at her competition with the recent revelation that Traumazine is waning a little bit.

As far as I’m concerned, the album itself is one of Megan‘s best. In fact I find it to be a very enjoyable album more so than some of the other ones that she’s put out in recent times. I don’t know what her hard-core fans are saying, and that’s none of my business. I actually have no regard for the opinions of your average, casual rap fan these days. There are a few of them that are more diehard that I do listen to, but for the most part, their opinions are trash and rooted in ignorance. Part of that ignorance may be the fact that Nicki Minaj was rap’s reigning queen for so very long and they did not respect that as much as they should have when Cardi B popped up on the scene. Cardi B has not waned one bit, but people have tried to turn their back on Nicki Minaj.

Meanwhile, this year Nicki has seen a flourishing unlike we have seen since she started out in the game. This time, she doesn’t need Kanye West, Rick Ross or Jay-Z. to make it happen. She’s actually doing it on her own terms and getting chart topping music without the need of any other celebrities. She’s the OG at this point.

So, why would someone think that Nicki Minaj is low-key slandering Megan Thee Stallion? As the sales revelations were made public, Nicki made some random, yet telling Twitter post. They just had her laughing, for example she didn’t make a direct comment, but they coincided with the revelation of some of the seals From her presumed adversary. And that is largely why people are thinking she is shading Megan Thee Stallion. Personally, Megan Thee Stallion seems to be a very sweet and genuine person. The only person I know that she has major beef with is Tory Lanez. And that is a whole different story.