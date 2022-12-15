Is Pardi “Embarrassed” About Megan Thee Stallion?

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Megan Thee Stallion says both she and her man Pardi are embarrassed about her sexual history being public.

Megan Thee Stallion needs to keep her head up. This is probably her defining moment. She has had plenty in her short career, but this court case is hitting different. Every blog and IG gossip page is dissecting just about everything she is saying and doing. A LOT of people think she is lying. I cannot see how somebody shots you, you look at them shoot you and you lie. I guess we need to see the forensic evidence and that will give us all the info we really need.

Moving right along. She AND her homegirl laid down with a number of notable men, including Tory Lanez. I am not shaming her, but she noted in court that her partner was “embarrassed” about her sexual past being with such big names. Here is her exact quote.

“I’m embarrassed because I’m a grown woman hanging with people I have no business hanging out with. Now look at how everybody want to view me…. How could I share my body with someone who would shoot me… Now every week there’s an article calling me a ‘hoe.’ “

The Meg admitted she lied about having a sexual relationship with Tory and also admitted that her relationship with Pardison Fontaine aka Pardi has suffered. “I feel disgusted, I feel dirty, my own partner is embarrassed”, Megan said of Pardi’s vibe after hearing about her sexual history.

What do you think about this?

Will they make it!?

I am not sure what I think, but I do believe women and men need to ponder more about what they project. That has little to do with sex and somebody’s personal biz and more about what we are truly happy with. By the way, there’s no excuse for shooting a person! Period! Unless they are a gangster!

Illseed out!