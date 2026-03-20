Is Remy Ma Dating Red Cafe After Eazy The Block Captain Split?

Rumors are swirling that Remy Ma may have moved on with Brooklyn rapper Red Cafe, but nobody involved is confirming anything just yet.

Remy Ma is back in the rumor mill and this time the whispers connect her to Red Cafe, a familiar Brooklyn name with street credentials and industry ties that go back years. According to chatter circulating through Hip-Hop media circles, the Terror Squad MC may have quietly moved on following her very public split from battle rapper Eazy The Block Captain. And if the blogs and YouTube commentators are even halfway right, this situation has more layers than a Queensbridge housing project staircase.

The latest spark comes from Showoff, a rapper with ties to Eazy, who seemed to casually drop what many believe was not meant to be public information during a recent appearance. He topped everything he said off with “allegedly…”

He said: “Yo, you you also dropped a jewel a little earlier today, man. And you know, you you said Red’s with the hottest in the hood. Allegedly. allegedly, you know what I mean? Salute, Red, man. And I ain’t gonna front, man. Allegedly. Yo, Remy. Allegedly, that’s a good look.”

That “allegedly” did a lot of heavy lifting, but fans immediately connected the dots.

Red Cafe is not just some random name either. The Brooklyn rapper has long been respected in New York circles and has business interests including nightlife ventures. Observers quickly pointed out that Remy previously held an event at a venue reportedly connected to Red Cafe, which only added more fuel to the speculation.

Meanwhile, the backdrop to all this is the still messy fallout involving Papoose, Remy’s estranged husband, and Eazy The Block Captain. Internet talk continues to rehash the alleged physical confrontation between Pap and Eazy, something that remains part of the ongoing narrative around their fractured relationships.

Adding even more intrigue, some online voices have suggested Red Cafe may still be married, though none of the principal figures involved have confirmed any romantic relationship. As always in these situations, perception often moves faster than facts.

One thing is clear. Remy Ma remains a central figure in Hip-Hop conversation whether she drops music or not. And if history tells us anything, it is that personal drama and rap culture have always been uncomfortable neighbors.

For now, everything remains in the rumor category. But as we all know in Hip-Hop, today’s whispers sometimes become tomorrow’s confirmations.