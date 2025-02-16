Is Remy Ma Trying To Get Papoose Back? Is A Big Mess Brewing?

Remy Ma might just be having second thoughts about stepping away from Papoose, and the rumor mill is buzzing with claims that she’s trying to reel him back in.

Does Remy Ma want her hubby back?

Yo! What it do, man? we got some carbonated tea and it’s bubbling over. So let’s get right into it.

Word on the street is that Remy Ma might just be having second thoughts about stepping away from Papoose. Yeah, yeah, we all know the drama, the back-and-forth, and the alleged entanglements, but check this out. “Sources” say Remy been sending some ahem explicit pics to her still-legal husband Papoose. Apparently and allegedly, she wants to remind him of what they once had.

These pics are apparently fully bucket nekked. Before you get crazy, Remy has been hot and has revealed some of her goodies, but not thee goodies.

Pap held Remy down for years. This man was the definition of loyalty. He rode for her! But now? It’s looking like tables turned, and Remy might just be realizing that what she had was rare. Damn! Black Love, y’all!

Clarissa Shields. Y’all know the boxing champ, right? Well, the rumor mill is saying this is rooted in the boxer getting her man. Makes sense. It hits different when brother is happy with “her.”

There is another side. Eazy The Block Captain’s name is still floating around. It’s getting real ugly. “Sources” say he might be pillow-talking, leaking info, and might’ve even been recording conversations with Remy. I guess he needs some insurance – just in case things went left. I hope he does not play himself!

They might be over, because if a shred of this is true, we are going to see a mess bigger than the last mess they made. Is Easy shopping around some dirt on Remy? Is Tasha K trying to buy? Oh there are even more questions that I cannot even put out there right now.

If these rumors are true, Remy might be ready to spin the block and fix things with Pap. Pap is still her husband in the eyes of the law. could he have a weak spot for her? If I had to guess, I think he is going to go with the fighter, not the shooter!

Stay tuned!