Claressa Shields Professes Her Love For Papoose & Reveals Why She Kept Relationship Private

Claressa Shields said she and Papoose got that real thing not the fake love.

Boxing champion Claressa Shields just opened up in an Instagram livestream in which she professed her love for her rapper boo, Papoose.

While shedding light on why she initially chose to keep their relationship private, Shields described the Pap’s unwavering support and how their bond has been transformative for her.

“I love having his support,” Shields said. “His support is very different from what I’ve had in the past. The way he speaks to me is just different.”

Following their recent public appearances together, Shields admitted she had reservations about sharing their romance with the world.

“It’s not that I wanted to keep him all to myself,” she confessed. “I don’t mind people knowing we’re together, but I wanted to enjoy us without the eyes of other people judging.”

The undefeated boxing legend dismissed notions that their relationship was about “upgrading or downgrading” seemingly addressing the drama surrounding her romance with Papoose due to the public dispute she and Pap had with his ex partner Remy Ma earlier this year. Instead, She emphasized that it was about finding love with someone who truly understands and supports her.

“We both feel like we upgraded,” Shields shared. “Pap is like my best friend. I talk to him about everything.”

She also expressed frustration with public scrutiny surrounding celebrity relationships.

“People just be doing everything for approval… but I picked who I wanted, and he picked me,” she said. “We build off that.”

Papoose’s love and support for Shields were on full display during her historic title fight in Flint, Michigan, earlier this month. The rapper proudly walked her to the ring, performing a melody of his hits as the crowd roared.

Shields made history that night, becoming the first undisputed heavyweight champion in women’s boxing and the first boxer—male or female—to achieve undisputed status in three different weight divisions during the “four-belt era.” Her professional record now stands at 16-0.

Papoose stood ringside as Shields delivered a stunning right hook in the 10th and final round to drop Danielle Perkins, sealing her victory. Pacing the ropes with pride, he celebrated her win by embracing her after the fight.

Sharing a clip of the knockout on his Instagram Stories, Papoose dubbed Shields “The GWOAT,” cementing his admiration for the woman he proudly supports both in and out of the ring.