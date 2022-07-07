Is There A New Pandemic About To Be Announced?

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Monkeypox and a Covid-19 variant might shut down the whole country! Monkeypox vaccines are already coming to NYC and other places!

You might have heard about this, but let’s run it down. There have been a number of flair-ups with regard to his decline of the world. But there is a rumor that there is ONE new pandemic that is about to be announced.

DAMN MONKEYPOX IS HERE AND IT IS WORSE THAN WE THOUGHT!

Here is what the CDC is reporting on Monkeypox:

Monkeypox is a rare disease caused by infection with the monkeypox virus. Monkeypox virus is part of the same family of viruses as smallpox. Monkeypox symptoms are similar to smallpox symptoms, but milder; and monkeypox is rarely fatal. Monkeypox is not related to chickenpox. Symptoms of monkeypox can include: Fever Headache Muscle aches and backache Swollen lymph nodes Chills Exhaustion A rash that can look like pimples or blisters that appears on the face, inside the mouth, and on other parts of the body, like the hands, feet, chest, genitals, or a###. The rash goes through different stages before healing completely. The illness typically lasts 2-4 weeks.

Well, Cali, New York, Washington D.C. and Florida are getting hit with the vaccine opportunity for this. Why? I am hearing they are about to proclaim that this is a damn pandemic too! That’s right! A Pandemic is coming down the line as the nation spirals out of control. There are so many things going on. But there is a catch…

I am hearing that Biden is trying to get people under control again. And guess how? Monkeypox. And other Covid-19 variants. Apparently, EVERYTHING has Biden and them conspiring of how to get the NATION to chill. Well, the way is to SHUT IT DOWN. They are rumored to be using these pandemics to shut it down, calm down the economy, the mass shootings and the overall madness.

So, click here for more information about the vaccine in NYC for monkeypox.

Anyway, the country is actually in a recession even though they are not formally stating it. It is on the way! I think Biden is trying to fight it off by making people go back in the house and fight off the failing economy. Interest rates are flying back up. Soon people will not be able to pay off their credit cards and other stuff.

Biden is gonna force yall to save money!

Good luck yall! I do not leave the house anyway so I am already straight.