J. Cole & NBA YoungBoy Collaboration Could Go Down At Grave Digger Mountain

YB and Cole is going to be legendary!

The J. Cole and NBA YoungBoy collaboration that never was may become a reality. As YoungBoy continues his nonchalant press run, he recently addressed whether he’d entertain a collaboration with J. Cole.

”Come on Grave Digger and we’ll see,” YB told the interviewer in the clip—which is somewhat of a surprise since earlier this year, YoungBoy allegedly dissed Cole on his single “F### The Industry Pt. 2” for apparently declining a feature request.

As he raps on the song, “J a ho, that n#### played it cold like he was gon’ do a feature/So I texted his line a muscle sign, I swear it’s gon’ be nice to meet you.”

https://x.com/9stopgenie/status/1735815681969373409?s=20

Fans also believed Cole targeted YoungBoy in his feature on Lil Yachty’s single “The Secret Recipe” in which he calls out rappers “movin’ extra on songs, fakin’ rep,” while referencing a story similar to YoungBoy’s about a rapper asking him for a verse.

“N##### makin’ threats and I laugh, that’s ’cause you ain’t a threat /Don’t ask how I feel ’bout no rappers, s###, they okay, I guess,” Cole declared. “Incomin’ call, press the button, the one that say accept /He FaceTime to ask for a feature and saw the face of death.”

However, J. Cole appears to have cleared everything up in October in his verse on “First Person Shooter” alongside Drake in which he references how quickly the general public jumps to conclusions and creates unrealistic beefs between artists.

“N####s so thirsty to put me in beef,” he raps. “Dissectin’ my words and start lookin’ too deep/I look at the tweets and start suckin’ my teeth/I’m lettin’ it rock ’cause I love the mystique/I still wanna get me a song with YB/Can’t trust everything that you saw on IG.”

Y’all think those were the bars that broke the ice between Cole and YoungBoy? Could we possibly see Lil Durk somehow be added into the mix considering he also seemingly reconciled with YoungBoy and also connected with Cole for their “All My Life” collaboration? I guess we’ll all have to take a trip to Grave Digger Mountain to find out.