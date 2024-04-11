J. Lo Didn’t Sing “Jenny From The Block” Or Other Hits According To Background Singer

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

They still on J Lo’s neck, y’all, come look this!

Jennifer Lopez is once again receiving negative backlash on social media. One of her former background singers claims her vocals are actually the lead on the hit song “Jenny From The Block”—not J. Lo’s.

Over the course of the past few weeks, a TikTok user under the screename @im.natasha.ramos began sharing videos detailing her experience working with Lopez on her 2002 album, This Is Me… Then.

More specifically, Ramos’ videos focused on her claims that her vocals are the ones present on the album’s#### song, “Jenny From The Block.” It’s worth noting that Ramos has remained steadfast with her claims, going as far back to 2019 when she tweeted about the incident and revealed that Lopez didn’t even record background vocals for the track.

I just want to clarify something. JLo did indeed go in to the studio and lay down some BGV’s over mine. So I wouldn’t say she’s so much “Lip syncing”, however, the backgrounds are predominantly me, some ad libs (and laughs) as well. — Natasha Ramos (@UluvTashaRamos) March 24, 2019

However, in her most recent videos, Ramos has taken her claims a step further. She said not only has she been absent from the track’s credits, but that she was also scammed.

“I think the problem with ‘Jenny From the Block’ is that they kept my laugh, and they kept ad-libs and they turned her vocals like all the way down, and the ‘from the Bronx’ part is me,” Ramos remarked in the lengthy video.

Ramos also claimed that she “wasn’t in the room” to take part in the negotiations for Lopez’s This Is Me… Then album, in addition to claiming Cory Rooney, the producer who worked on the album, attempted to extort her for a non-consensual tongue kiss.

“I say no. He’s like, ‘If you don’t give me a kiss, I’m gonna take you off all these records,'” she recalled.

Ramos added that while she was contacted about Lopez’s recent Prime Video documentary, The Greatest Love Story Never Told, she was allegedly stonewalled about the development of the film following an “awkward” Zoom call with Rooney and organizers of the production.

“And all these years [later], I can’t help but feel like that was a big piece in why I was screwed over so badly,” she said.

Watch the full video below.