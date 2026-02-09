Jake Paul & Brother Logan Paul Clash Over Bad Bunny Halftime Show, Crazy Legs Gets Mad

Share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Share on Bluesky (Opens in new window)

Share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Share on X (Opens in new window)

Email a link to a friend (Opens in new window)

Share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Jake Paul sparked backlash and a rare public disagreement with his brother after attacking Bad Bunny’s Super Bowl halftime performance and questioning his American identity.

Jake Paul is doing more bobbing and weaving than when he fought Anthony Joshua.

The public family disagreement played out after Jake off a controversial take about Bad Bunny’s Super Bowl halftime performance that quickly turned into a lesson. The YouTuber-turned-boxer decided Super Bowl Sunday was the right moment to flex his political muscles. Duh. He told fans he would not be watching the halftime show and encouraging others to turn their TVs off in protest.

There are his words in plain English.

He framed the moment as a stand against corporations and artists he believes disrespect America, as you can see. But things escalated when he labeled Bad Bunny a “fake American citizen.” By the way, Jake Paul has lived in Puerto Rico and might still live there. I did notice on YouTube he may now live in Georgia.

Bad Bunny performed his entire set in Spanish and was joined onstage by Lady Gaga and Ricky Martin at Levi’s Stadium. The performance celebrated Puerto Rican culture loudly and unapologetically, which apparently rubbed Jake the wrong way. President Donald Trump later piled on, calling the show “absolutely terrible” and complaining that nobody could understand what was being said. What bozos!

There were two plot twists. One was Amanda Serrano. She is the PR boxer that often fights under Jake’s MVP promotions company. She’s gotten rich messing with them, but she drew a line with that comment on social media.

Crazy Legs, the PR and BX legend of Hip-Hop left a comment that had people responding.

Well, in her defense, she said what she said and also…has to protect the bag.

Then came the other plot twist. Logan Paul stepped in and publicly disagreed with his brother. Logan reminded everyone that Puerto Ricans are Americans and said he was happy the island’s talent got a global stage. Good for him. He’s still a weirdo too. But this was a good moment to be smart.

Puerto Rico has been a U.S. territory since 1898 (or 1917) and that people born there are American citizens, passports and all. Others questioned how Jake could live on the island and still push that narrative. Meanwhile, Logan wasn’t completely off the hook either. People pointed out that in the past, he said he wasn’t excited about the halftime show.

And then there is Jake’s recent statement:

So – now he loves Bad Bunny? OK, we are playing silly games. I guess social media has now punched like AJ – hard!

I’m done!