Jake Paul’s Latest Challenge Could Be An MMA / Boxing Spectacle

Jean-Claude Van Damme just challenged Jake Paul to a hybrid rules fight and we want to know what the real deal is.

Jean-Claude Van Damme Wants To Test Jake Paul In The Ring…But Is This Real Smoke Or Movie Promo?

Jean-Claude Van Damme is either feeling froggy for his Bloodsport days or he’s looking at Jake Paul as straight food. The 64-year-old martial arts icon recently challenged Jake. Mind you, Jake is still on the mend from getting his jaw broke in three pieces.

Van Damme, a martial arts legend, recently posted a video where he respectfully offered the YouTuber-turned-boxer a “real” exhibition fight. This would be a legitimate contest under hybrid rules inspired by K-1 kickboxing and traditional boxing. You guys man not remember it, but K-1 was super dope!

He kept it very Van Damme.

“I will donate 15% of my profits to charity. You can do the same, and if not, that’s your decision. And I will force the promoter to do the same. That’s it, a short message. Rules: K-1 vs. boxing, but no low kicks and no elbows,” he said.

He did not stop there.

“What have you got to lose? You’re handsome, you’re a pretty boy. I don’t drive a Ferrari, I’m just a regular guy who wants to kick your ass. It’s that simple. With all due respect, you’re still going to go to bed.”

Now…Jean-Claude!

He’s 64. I know Jake may need some more training, but he’s not that much of a slouch.

According to Van Damme, the bout could take place in Las Vegas, Dubai, Paris, Macau, or even the UK. He also mentioned wanting both sides to put money toward charity, suggesting anywhere from 15 to 50 percent of his own purse could go to a good cause.

Jake Paul has yet to acknowledge this challenge. He has been busy promoting fights. I do not think he is interested. I do think this is one fight with a legit fighting that Jake could win easily.

Is this a serious athletic contest?