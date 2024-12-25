Jake Paul’s Next Rumored Fight Is A Doozie

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Jake Paul is the man of the hour in boxing, but when will he fight a real current champ?

Jake Paul might just be fighting former four-weight world champion Roy Jones Jr.

That’s right. That’s the rumor and possible fact. It’s now circulating over the internet that this scrap might be happening in Puerto Rico. The bout is reportedly planned for March 8, 2025 and will consist of eight rounds. Unlike the highly-hyped Mike Tyson vs. Jake Paul fight, the fight will have three-minute rounds. Mike and Jake only had two-minute rounds to address the champ’s aging frame.

At this moment, I can’t find any evidence that a fight has actually been scheduled. I have seen that Roy Jones Jr. offered to “inherit” the beef from Tyson and fight Jake. But I don’t think they made the fight official. I also haven’t seen Paul addressing it. There’s some crazy mess about Jones Jr. fighting Paul and brother Logan Paul in a tag team fight. Now, Roy – come on!

“I would most definitely (do a tag-team matchup against Jake Paul and his brother). That idea sounds great to me,” Jones told Covers. “I’d probably choose Lennox Lewis as my partner. Lennox is a big heavyweight, and both those brothers are big heavyweights. Lennox was a heavyweight champion, and I was a heavyweight champion. But I was never a true heavyweight. So if I’m going to fight two heavyweights, why not give me a heavyweight, too?”

Roy is 55 years old. And he’s a pretty weathered 55, so I’m thinking he needs to be cautious. Secondly, Paul is not a “slouch a## ninja” to quote Mike Tyson. This CANNOT happen. I know the money is good, but we have to look past that at some point.

This is crazy! I can’t believe I am even typing this. I think Canelo is more in tune with reality.