Jay Z Breaks Down His Lyricism & Twitter Absolutely Implodes!

So, Pusha T’s strategic diss track is working. In addition, to creating another revenue stream, it is also fostering cultural conversation. In fact, it has Hip-Hop heads working to clarify intent. Be that as it may, Jay Z actually takes the time and breaks down his lyricism. Of course, Twitter absolutely implodes.

First off, the “Spicy Fish Diss Track” sees King Push make an allusion. The acclaimed MC insists, “I could sell water to a whale.” Undoubtedly, this serves as obvious homage to the mogul’s proven pen.

It must be remembered that, “U Don’t Know” appears on Jay’s debut album, The Blueprint. However, Pusha T’s lyric video begs an infamous question. Is the G.O.A.T. offering, “I’m a hustler baby, I sell water to a whale,” or is it “sell water to a well?”

The Reference

Yesterday (March 22), esteemed journalist –Sowmya Krishnamurthy — became a conduit to clarification. Through Twitter she mentions, “So @Pusha_T new Arby’s track seems to have a Jay-Z reference. I’m bugging.”

Soon, confusion grips her keystrokes, “Did I have “U Don’t Know” wrong for 21 years?! Eventually, she contacts Just Blaze who actually produced the track.

What happens next is part of Hip-Hop’s history.

The Reply

So, through a candid text message S-dot clarifies his intentions. “Well/whale,” states the cunning wordsmith. “It’s never a coincidence when these things happen,” he reveals. “I try to make things work on multiple levels every time I sit down to create,” contends the lyrical wizard, “it keeps me engaged.”

To which, the producing prodigy replies, “double entendres … this is hilarious and made my day. Thank u.”

Ultimately, the artistic ability to trigger conversation remains a coveted gift.