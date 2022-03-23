Pusha T’s Spicy Fish Diss Track Reportedly Gave Arby’s $8 Million In Ad Exposure

King Push says he is always where the money’s at like lottery signs.

Hip Hop artist Pusha T had a lot of people talking with his diss directed at McDonald’s Filet-O-Fish. The Virginia-bred emcee created a track about the Spicy Fish sandwich for the Arby’s fast-food franchise.

“Just dropped a diss track with @Arbys. Grab some popcorn and a Spicy Fish Sandwich. #ArbysSpicyFishDissTrack #ArbysPaidMeButIWouldSayThisAnyway,” posted Pusha T on Twitter.

According to Action Network Sports Business Reporter Darren Rovell, the Spicy Fish video was a marketing success. On March 22, Rovell tweeted, “Value to Arby’s through 7 pm ET: $8,203,272 in equivalent advertising exposure, according to @ApexMarketing.”

Pusha T responded to Darren Rovell’s report. The Grammy-nominated rapper used lyrics from an unreleased song he previewed earlier this year as his response to the financial news about the Spicy Fish record.

“‘Critics he’s out of his mind, Haters he’s outta his prime… yet, always where the money’s at like lottery signs…’ – Self,” shared Pusha on Tuesday night. That tweet collected over 1,300 likes on the platform.

Pusha T recently performed his “Diet Coke” single on the CBS network’s The Late Show with Stephen Colbert. Plus, the track’s music video amassed more than 7 million views on YouTube since its debut on February 8.

There is speculation that Pusha T is planning to release his fourth studio LP, tentatively titled It’s Almost Dry, in the near future. The 44-year-old wordsmith has not officially corroborated the name of the project, but he did confirm Jay-Z will be a guest feature of the album.

King Push also promised to deliver an Album Of The Year candidate. While he had no problem firing disrespectful lines at McDonald’s on behalf of Arby’s, fans should not expect Pusha T to reignite his feud with Drake. On the long-running beef, Push said he “already looked past that.”